FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 27.1% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $470.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $450.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $355.49 and a 12-month high of $472.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

