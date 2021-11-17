Fomo Etf (BATS:FOMO) Trading 0.2% Higher

Fomo Etf (BATS:FOMO)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.21 and last traded at $26.21. 711 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.14.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.12.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Fomo Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomo Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.