Font (FONT) Market Cap Achieves $911,866.74

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Font coin can currently be purchased for about $1.87 or 0.00003104 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Font has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. Font has a market cap of $911,866.74 and approximately $5,100.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00048439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.85 or 0.00223722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010823 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

About Font

FONT is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

