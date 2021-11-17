Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.88

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.88 and traded as high as C$2.34. Foraco International shares last traded at C$2.34, with a volume of 2,200 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$230.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08.

About Foraco International (TSE:FAR)

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

