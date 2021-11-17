Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Up 4.4%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) shot up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.06. 83,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,207,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSM. TheStreet downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.45.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 32,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.