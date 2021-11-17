Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) by 349.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Forum Energy Technologies worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 280,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of FET opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $28.50.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.92). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a negative return on equity of 20.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.00) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -9.67 EPS for the current year.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET).

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.