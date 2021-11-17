Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.76

Shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and traded as high as $6.77. Forward Pharma A/S shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 19,400 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 12,945 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicinal treatment for inflammatory and neurological indications. It focuses on the immunomodulatory compound dimethyl fumarate and its derivatives. The company was founded by Florian Schönharting on July 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

