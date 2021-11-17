Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,799 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 38.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,069,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 511.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,400 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Walmart by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $736,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Walmart by 2,476.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,612,762 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $86,736,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,566,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,919,022. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $143.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.21. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.75.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.