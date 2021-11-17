Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,007 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,445 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,757,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,789 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $382,833,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,210 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,180,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,712 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 16,166.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,611,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

