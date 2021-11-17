Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.77 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $240.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.