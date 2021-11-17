Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.94 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 33.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $211.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.61 and its 200-day moving average is $186.19. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.23 and a 12-month high of $214.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.49%.

In related news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $351,129.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.01, for a total transaction of $196,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,479 shares of company stock worth $1,859,725. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

