Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.31 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 1.3% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in BlackRock by 146.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 54.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 40.1% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 14.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $13,653,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.40.

BLK stock opened at $948.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $900.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $890.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $663.24 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

