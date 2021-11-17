Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,367 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 0.5% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.7% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its holdings in Novartis by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 3.6% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $81.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.36 and its 200 day moving average is $88.38. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. Novartis’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

