Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,604 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

MUB opened at $115.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.83. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $115.12 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

