Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,284 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $8,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

SCHO stock opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.94 and a one year high of $51.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.15.

