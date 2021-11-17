Founder SPAC’s (NASDAQ:FOUNU) Quiet Period Set To End on November 24th

Founder SPAC’s (NASDAQ:FOUNU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, November 24th. Founder SPAC had issued 27,500,000 shares in its public offering on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Founder SPAC’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Founder SPAC stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. Founder SPAC has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11.

