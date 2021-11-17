Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.01

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 54.01 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 44.55 ($0.58). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 45 ($0.59), with a volume of 379,363 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Foxtons Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Foxtons Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 48.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 54.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42. The firm has a market cap of £144.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00.
Foxtons Group Company Profile (LON:FOXT)
Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.
Read More: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.