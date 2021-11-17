Fractal Market Capitalization Reaches $5.08 Million (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 17th. In the last seven days, Fractal has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. Fractal has a total market cap of $5.08 million and $440,566.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fractal alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00071128 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00071102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00093056 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,724.76 or 1.00144599 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,281.33 or 0.07060580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.