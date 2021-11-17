Fragasso Group Inc. Acquires 1,946 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,663 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 0.8% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.05.

NYSE:LOW traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $247.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,737. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.55. The company has a market capitalization of $171.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $246.72.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.