Fragasso Group Inc. Acquires 2,770 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 0.9% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth $402,403,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Amgen by 84.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $601,863,000 after buying an additional 1,079,366 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after buying an additional 871,428 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 25,684.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 476,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 15.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,420,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $833,756,000 after buying an additional 465,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.08. 42,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,749. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.47 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $116.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.81.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.