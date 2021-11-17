Fragasso Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,978 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fragasso Group Inc. owned 1.00% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $10,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FUTY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 240.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the second quarter worth $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

FUTY stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.35. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,749. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.79. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $37.91 and a 52 week high of $45.14.

