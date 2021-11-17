Fragasso Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.75.

UNP stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.95. The company had a trading volume of 23,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $154.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.29. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $244.34.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

