Fragasso Group Inc. Buys 2,687 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,592 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.9% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 42,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 429.4% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 36,377 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 29,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.41.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.97. 186,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,875,229. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $140.86 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $287.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.72, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

