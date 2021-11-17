Fragasso Group Inc. Buys 3,137 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.0% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its holdings in Visa by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 39,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,712,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 29,940 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,669,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.92.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V stock traded down $11.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.68. 742,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,361,384. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.81 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

