Fragasso Group Inc. Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Global Payments from $243.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.24.

NYSE:GPN traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.75. 47,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,142. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.91 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.02.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

