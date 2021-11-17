Fragasso Group Inc. Has $6.24 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up about 0.8% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,171,000 after buying an additional 50,142 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 105,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 149,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,771,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.8% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Melius upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.06.

NYSE:PH traded down $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $330.90. 4,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $247.41 and a 52 week high of $334.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.66.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.83%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $1,334,992.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,114 shares of company stock valued at $9,806,636 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

