Fragasso Group Inc. Increases Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 363,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,847,000 after acquiring an additional 11,296 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,273,000 after buying an additional 217,217 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GEM traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.67. The stock had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,726. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.08.

