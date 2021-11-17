Fragasso Group Inc. Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.8% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,881,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $183,108,000 after buying an additional 135,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.81. 219,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,644,678. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $214.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.31.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

