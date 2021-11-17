Fragasso Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 0.9% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $49.79. 283,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,510,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

