Fragasso Group Inc. Makes New $4.56 Million Investment in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,000. Fragasso Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of LGI Homes at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 153,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $5,355,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.92. The company had a trading volume of 726 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.54 and a 1-year high of $188.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.04 and its 200-day moving average is $157.07.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

