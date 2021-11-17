Fragasso Group Inc. Purchases 1,286 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 12.9% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 49,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.64. The company had a trading volume of 142,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,629,325. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.93 and a 200-day moving average of $79.09. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $170.00 billion, a PE ratio of 72.48, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

