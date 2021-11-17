Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 43,650 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fragasso Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,650 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.63. 767,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,930,424. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

