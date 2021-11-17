Fragasso Group Inc. Takes Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Capital International Investors grew its position in AstraZeneca by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,945 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,830,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,947,000 after purchasing an additional 441,805 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,632,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,580 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,660,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,958,000 after purchasing an additional 243,614 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in AstraZeneca by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.84. The company had a trading volume of 180,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,021,303. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $179.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

