Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$198.46.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNV. Cfra cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$227.00 to C$209.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$202.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$191.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

In other news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.53, for a total value of C$123,396.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$87,858.49.

FNV stock opened at C$184.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$174.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$181.07. The stock has a market cap of C$35.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$133.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$205.25. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

