FREE Coin (FREE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $223,706.00

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 17th. One FREE Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FREE Coin has a market capitalization of $17.72 million and approximately $223,706.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FREE Coin has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00048865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.82 or 0.00228059 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

About FREE Coin

FREE Coin (CRYPTO:FREE) is a coin. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,998,999,997,635 coins and its circulating supply is 9,938,989,997,635 coins. FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FREE Coin is www.FREEcoin.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “The FREE coin is the ideal coin for starters in Crypto: low introduction price so high growth potential, friendly community to support you and a wide range of Exchanges and Wallets. For every starter, the FREE is the ideal coin to learn all aspects of crypto trading, with very low financial risk and with a real potential to profit from the price increase of the FREE coin. But also for the experienced crypto user, the FREE coin offers a nice diversification of your current crypto wallet… Our 3 main objectives : 1) Pave the way for the GLOBAL MASS USAGE of cryptocurrency. Our mission is to make cryptocurrency accessible to every interested person on earth. The FREE coin is the only cryptocurrency with the correct level of supply to support worldwide usage of crypto. 2) Make cryptocurrency INCLUSIVE: allow access to cryptocurrency profits also to people with less financial means. Therefore we do the initial distribution at a low price. 3) FREEcoin-ize the unbanked: Low-income areas are currently without classic banking services. Such classic banking services can not be implemented in a profitable way in those areas. The FREE will allow for P2P, P2B, and B2B payment transactions at the lowest cost in those areas. The FREE coin is a utility coin to support the digital transformation of the global money market: from Fiat to crypto. After the initial distribution (2018-2024) the FREE coin will become a semi-stable crypto coin. This stability will be realized by trading 80 % of the daily volume against other stable coins (USDT, TUSD, EUR, USD, …). The remaining 20 % of the daily volume will be traded against BTC and ETH. “

Buying and Selling FREE Coin

