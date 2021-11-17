Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Has $14.86 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 10.9% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 97,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after buying an additional 20,447 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,852,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter.

IWF traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $305.75. 11,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,043. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $223.94 and a 52 week high of $306.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

