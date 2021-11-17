Freicoin Trading Up 113.1% Over Last Week (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 17th. Freicoin has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Freicoin has traded 113.1% higher against the dollar. One Freicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Freicoin

FRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Freicoin is freico.in

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

