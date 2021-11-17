Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Short Interest Down 53.3% in October

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the October 14th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FSNUY stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82.

FSNUY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

