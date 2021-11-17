FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.85

FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 27338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FREY shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.12. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of -0.11.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.33). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FREYR Battery SA will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

