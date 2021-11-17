FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD) were down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.45 and last traded at $19.45. Approximately 3,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 766.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 14,812 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the third quarter valued at about $644,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the third quarter valued at about $714,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the second quarter valued at about $771,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,486,000.

