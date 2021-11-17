FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Hits New 52-Week High at $149.96

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $149.96 and last traded at $149.96, with a volume of 12146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.91.
FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $702.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.
FTI Consulting Company Profile (NYSE:FCN)
FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
