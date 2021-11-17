FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Hits New 52-Week High at $149.96

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $149.96 and last traded at $149.96, with a volume of 12146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.91.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $702.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 46.7% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,262,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,778 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,800,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,334,000 after acquiring an additional 39,684 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 11.1% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,110,000 after acquiring an additional 137,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 13.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 973,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,950,000 after acquiring an additional 113,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

