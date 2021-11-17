FTX Token (FTT) Trading Down 20.3% Over Last Week

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 17th. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $6.05 billion and $313.28 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token coin can currently be bought for $50.41 or 0.00084727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00048470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.58 or 0.00226189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010899 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

FTX Token Coin Profile

FTX Token is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 335,885,068 coins and its circulating supply is 120,014,732 coins. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

