Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.92

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 20.92 ($0.27) and traded as low as GBX 16.11 ($0.21). Fulcrum Utility Services shares last traded at GBX 17 ($0.22), with a volume of 214,421 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 20.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 27.92. The firm has a market cap of £37.76 million and a P/E ratio of -3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

About Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM)

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure: Design and Build, and Utility assets: Own and Operate. It designs and builds gas and electricity connections for housing, and industrial and commercial developments; and EV charging, gas, and electricity distribution infrastructures.

