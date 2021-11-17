Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 1,646 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 102.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LAD opened at $334.19 on Wednesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $259.74 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.93.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAD. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.56.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

