Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 141 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 141 ($1.84). 64,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 252,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149.60 ($1.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of £502.41 million and a P/E ratio of 12.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 151.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 150.34.

In related news, insider Samir Desai bought 39,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £59,470 ($77,697.94).

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platforms originate small and medium enterprises loans through asset management companies, government-backed entities, public and private funds, individuals, banks, other institutional investors, national entities, and retail investors, as well as provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

