Fuse Network (FUSE) Hits Market Capitalization of $28.47 Million

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 110.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $28.47 million and $2.58 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00070280 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00070659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00093349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,448.04 or 1.00842452 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,218.52 or 0.07037551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.