FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Enerplus Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enerplus in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.34.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $359.21 million during the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ERF. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.53.

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $10.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 2.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enerplus by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 69,660 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Enerplus by 66.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,035 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enerplus by 44.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,754 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Enerplus by 13.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,424 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is -23.53%.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

