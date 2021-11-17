FY2021 EPS Estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.26).

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 236.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CASI stock opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. The company has a market cap of $134.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASI. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

