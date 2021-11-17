FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hyzon Motors Inc Boosted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.32). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hyzon Motors’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

HYZN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HYZN opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. Hyzon Motors has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.12.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

