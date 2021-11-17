FY2021 EPS Estimates for L.B. Foster Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of L.B. Foster in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $130.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of L.B. Foster from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

FSTR opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $19.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSTR. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in L.B. Foster during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the second quarter worth approximately $460,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 493.9% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 33,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 27,450 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 619.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,674 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 15.8% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 399,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 54,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment comprises of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

